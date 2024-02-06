PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Down 3.5%

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.49 and last traded at $95.08. 65,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 218,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

