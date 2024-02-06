Plancorp LLC Acquires 594 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.13. 618,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,559. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $427.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

