Plancorp LLC Has $15.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,508,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

