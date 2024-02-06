Plancorp LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 118.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 1,831,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.