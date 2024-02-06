Plancorp LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Energizer worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 35.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Energizer Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ENR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 297,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.