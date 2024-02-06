Plancorp LLC Has $37.06 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned 0.85% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.95. 143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,305. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.