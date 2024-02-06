Plancorp LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 453,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,771. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.