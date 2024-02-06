Plancorp LLC Purchases 326 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $355.42. The stock had a trading volume of 708,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,401. The firm has a market cap of $353.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.93.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

