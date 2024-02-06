Plancorp LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC owned about 27.56% of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVIE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14. Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $58.96.

Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Inflation Focused Equity ETF (AVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund of US companies involved in sectors or industries that tend to outperform during periods of inflation. AVIE was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

