Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.39. 1,178,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,370. The company has a market capitalization of $167.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

