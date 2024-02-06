Plancorp LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,915,000 after acquiring an additional 206,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

