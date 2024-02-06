Platform Technology Partners Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 195.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 451,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

