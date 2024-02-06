Platform Technology Partners Buys 1,658 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,421. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.