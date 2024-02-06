Platform Technology Partners Buys 733 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

VZ stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. 4,297,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,551,627. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

