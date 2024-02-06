Platform Technology Partners Decreases Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 54,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

