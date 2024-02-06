Platform Technology Partners Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,776,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

