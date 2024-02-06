Platform Technology Partners Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. 550,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

