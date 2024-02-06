Platform Technology Partners Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.02. The company had a trading volume of 432,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

