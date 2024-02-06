Platform Technology Partners Lowers Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Telesat were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSAT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Telesat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Telesat by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Telesat by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 5,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,774. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 22.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSAT

Telesat Profile

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.