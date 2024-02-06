Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,828 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 629,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Windle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 99,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. 4,715,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,775,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

