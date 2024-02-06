Platform Technology Partners Purchases 355 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.79. 1,651,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $373.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $159.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock valued at $42,921,732 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

