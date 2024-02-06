Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.58.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $317.78. 1,579,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,925. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.93.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

