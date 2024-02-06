Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,841. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.