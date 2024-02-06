PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. TheStreet cut shares of PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

PNM stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 907,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,568. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.39.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

