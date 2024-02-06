PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.36. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 86.59%.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

