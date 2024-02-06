Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$13.56. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.70. The firm has a market cap of C$285.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris Renewable Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,790.69. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

