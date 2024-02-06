Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Power REIT by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power REIT by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.