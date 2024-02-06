Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Price Performance

About Precision Drilling

PD stock opened at C$79.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$56.42 and a 52 week high of C$100.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.