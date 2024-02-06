Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$122.25.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$137.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
