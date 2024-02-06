Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $58.96

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.96, but opened at $65.00. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 49,449 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $74,649,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

