Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $22.48. Premier shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 414,638 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.