Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

