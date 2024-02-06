Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

