ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 87,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 98,651 shares.The stock last traded at $57.88 and had previously closed at $58.27.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 12,835.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

