Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,318,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

