Prossimo Advisors LLC Purchases 1,055 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.3% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.67. 708,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

