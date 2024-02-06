ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. 2,841,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,198,713. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

