ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,143,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,463,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.61. 1,030,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,558. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $213.70 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.82.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

