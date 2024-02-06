ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.93. 243,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $88.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

