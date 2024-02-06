ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after acquiring an additional 928,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,537,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,207,602,000 after purchasing an additional 614,945 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. 840,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

