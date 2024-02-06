ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 956,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,268. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

