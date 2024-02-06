ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The company had a trading volume of 249,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,608. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

