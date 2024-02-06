PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.82.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
