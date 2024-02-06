PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 24.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of PTC by 71.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PTC has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.