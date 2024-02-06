Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Public Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $274.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

