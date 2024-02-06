Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Cut by Roth Capital (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital analyst B. Wright now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

