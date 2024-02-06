Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.62.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.12. The company has a market cap of C$8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Insiders have sold a total of 138,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,327 in the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

