Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $13.78

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.46. Qifu Technology shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 60,360 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. Equities analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 13.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Qifu Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Qifu Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qifu Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qifu Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

