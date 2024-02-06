Quantfury Token 1-Day Volume Hits $13,061.08 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $5.96 or 0.00013918 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $59.63 million and approximately $13,061.08 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 5.95842489 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,324.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

