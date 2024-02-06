Quantum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.76 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $11.76 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Quantum
Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.
Buying and Selling Quantum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
