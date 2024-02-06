QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 72.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $80,729.38 and approximately $119.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00068426 USD and is up 13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $95.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

