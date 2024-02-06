Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 361,747 shares.
Qudian Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%.
Institutional Trading of Qudian
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
