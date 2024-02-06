Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Gap Down to $2.19

Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.14. Qudian shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 361,747 shares.

Qudian Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $508.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 300.04%.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

About Qudian

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qudian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 89,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

